iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) is Sinecera Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Materials ETF accounts for 4.9% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,206,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $79.40 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

