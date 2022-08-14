iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $20,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.27 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40.

