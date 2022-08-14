iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Probity Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 732,808 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40.

