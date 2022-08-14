iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
DMXF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. 14,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,970. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $72.20.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.974 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
