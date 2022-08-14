iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DMXF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. 14,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,970. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.974 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 152,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 78.8% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.