iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $137,000.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.30. 192,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,060. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

