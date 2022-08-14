iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,172 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.63. 540,417 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.26.

