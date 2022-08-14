iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Increased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $55,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,252,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,966,939. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $65.41.

