Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) vs. Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Head-To-Head Review

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) and Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Certara and Ipsidy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $286.10 million 9.81 -$13.27 million ($0.06) -292.67 Ipsidy $2.29 million 27.17 -$17.67 million ($1.04) -2.41

Certara has higher revenue and earnings than Ipsidy. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ipsidy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ipsidy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Certara and Ipsidy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Certara currently has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.25%. Given Certara’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Certara is more favorable than Ipsidy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Ipsidy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Certara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Ipsidy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and Ipsidy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara -3.14% 4.26% 2.95% Ipsidy -35.21% -208.68% -131.13%

Summary

Certara beats Ipsidy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Certara

Certara, Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, Australia, and China. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal. The company also offers SEARCH, a biometric matching software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing; CARDPLUS, a secure plastic identity credentials and loyalty card products. In addition, it provides payment processing solutions, such as TRANXA, a multi-application payment gateway and switch that provides payment solutions for online retailers and physical merchant locations; and an unattended kiosk application and backend management system, which is integrated with a transit ticketing system. The company was formerly known as ID Global Solutions Corporation and changed its name to Ipsidy Inc. in February 2017. Ipsidy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Long Beach, New York.

