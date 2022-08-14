IoTeX Market Capitalization Tops $348.72 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $348.72 million and $11.64 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,280.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00185270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00127125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036163 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.