Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSCU traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.