Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PSCU traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
