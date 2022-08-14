Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $151.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

