Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ISDX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 34,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,208. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $31.75.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF
