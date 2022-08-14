Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISDX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 34,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,208. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $31.75.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1,165.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 95.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter.

