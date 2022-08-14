Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 31.5% in July

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 642.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 165,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,357. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

