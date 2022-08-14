Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Position Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,208 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 453.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

