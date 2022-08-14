Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in July

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,035. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $103.80 and a twelve month high of $186.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average of $124.80.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $1,306,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 100.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 308.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

