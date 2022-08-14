Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Down 37.9% in July

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $165,000.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VCV stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 104,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

