Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Down 22.9% in July

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BSMM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,692. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $25.61.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF
