Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Down 22.9% in July

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,692. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter.

