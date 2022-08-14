Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $53,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VBF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.