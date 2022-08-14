Inverse Finance (INV) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.01 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $11.01 million and $2.71 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $117.52 or 0.00479396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00230875 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001573 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000287 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

