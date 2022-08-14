Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITCI. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 6.1 %

ITCI stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.16). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The company had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.