Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $65.42 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.98 or 0.00032817 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013682 BTC.
Internet Computer Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,231,424 coins and its circulating supply is 255,242,473 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
