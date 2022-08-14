Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $65.42 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.98 or 0.00032817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,231,424 coins and its circulating supply is 255,242,473 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

