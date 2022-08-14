International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 879,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,448,000 after acquiring an additional 400,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $124.37 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.44.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

