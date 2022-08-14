International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Plans $0.60 Semi-Annual Dividend

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.
International Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.
International Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.
