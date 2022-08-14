International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Plans $0.60 Semi-Annual Dividend

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

International Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,168,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,228,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,482,000 after buying an additional 54,029 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

