Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 3.2% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $20,031,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intel by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. 37,675,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,237,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

