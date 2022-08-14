Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 31,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 47,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,034,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

