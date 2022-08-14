Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Sells $1,009,235.07 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20.
LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 49.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
