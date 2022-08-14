Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Sells $1,009,235.07 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

