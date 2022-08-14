Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Energy Recovery Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.01 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.