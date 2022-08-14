Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.01 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Energy Recovery

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $9,541,000. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 20.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 92,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 14.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 449,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

