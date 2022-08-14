Insider Selling: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Sells $9,836,021.33 in Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.9% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 403,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 55.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.