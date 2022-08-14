Insider Buying: Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Acquires 4,012 Shares of Stock

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 4,012 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Radius Health Stock Down 0.2 %

RDUS opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 66,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Radius Health

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

