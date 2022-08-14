Insider Buying: Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Acquires £150.67 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood bought 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.58) per share, for a total transaction of £150.67 ($182.06).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 11th, Tony Wood acquired 19 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.55) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($181.37).
- On Friday, June 10th, Tony Wood acquired 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £154.60 ($186.81).
MGGT opened at GBX 792 ($9.57) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 784.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 770.20. Meggitt PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 720 ($8.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The firm has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,800.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
