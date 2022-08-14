Insider Buying: Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Director Buys 32,500 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) Director Marc-André Pelletier acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$385,000.

Marc-André Pelletier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Marc-André Pelletier bought 2,500 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,925.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Marc-André Pelletier purchased 18,500 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$12,580.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Marc-André Pelletier acquired 51,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,700.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Marc-André Pelletier purchased 6,900 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$4,830.00.

Shares of BTR remained flat at C$0.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$97.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.07. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$1.44.

Bonterra Resources ( CVE:BTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

