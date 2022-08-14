Insider Buying: ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) EVP Purchases $66,200.00 in Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $658.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,632,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,708,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.