ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ImmuCell Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of ICCC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917. ImmuCell has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 million, a P/E ratio of 271.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 62,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in ImmuCell by 358.1% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ImmuCell by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

