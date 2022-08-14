Illuvium Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Illuvium has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $75.56 million and $10.32 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $116.09 or 0.00473499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars.

