Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.67-$4.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays cut Illumina from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.45.

ILMN stock traded down $19.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.33. 6,562,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,619. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,471.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.93 and its 200-day moving average is $274.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,238,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,991 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

