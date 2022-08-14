Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $217.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

