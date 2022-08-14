IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) COO Purchases $32,500.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IESC stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $55.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IES during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IES during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IES by 251.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IES Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IESC. StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

