Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Hydro One Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Hydro One has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $28.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

