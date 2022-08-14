Hush Reaches Market Cap of $801,415.17 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $801,415.17 and approximately $204.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00312438 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00085609 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

