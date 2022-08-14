Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hurco Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HURC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. 5,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,213. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $169.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

Hurco Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

