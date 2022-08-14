Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 730,745 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.14% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $45,880,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,895,000 after purchasing an additional 110,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $14,398,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $230.46 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $237.43. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.06.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

