Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,274. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3563 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

