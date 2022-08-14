HUNT Price Up 6.8% This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $56.86 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

