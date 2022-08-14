Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of HUFAF remained flat at $12.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $13.22.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.
