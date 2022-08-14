Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. 4,392,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $38.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.57.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.5% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

