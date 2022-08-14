Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,420,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,095 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $87,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $38.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

