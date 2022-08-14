Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 162,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,254. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $314,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

