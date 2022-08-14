Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.58. 162,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,254. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 26,769 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

