Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCG. Raymond James raised shares of Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Home Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$28.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.71. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$23.83 and a 12-month high of C$46.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$121.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 5.8499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Articles

