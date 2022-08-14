Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2,173.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 1.5 %

HOMB stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $427,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $197,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

